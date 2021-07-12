Suns Fans Can No Longer Greet Players At Sky Harbor After Road Games

Sky Harbor International Airport announced on Friday that fans will no longer be able to meet the Phoenix Suns players when they return from away games.

ABC 15 reported that the airport cited safety and security concerns as the airport's reasoning.

According to the airport, thousands of fans have showed up on multiple occasions to greet the team and celebrate big wins.

She Harbor Airport said in a statement:

"The Airport is working with Phoenix Police and the Suns organization, and for reasons of safety and security, the arrival plan for the players is going to be different during the Finals. Fans will not have the opportunity to see and interact with the players at the Airport as they have during the previous arrivals from playoff games. We encourage fans to look for organized Suns’ events where they might have the opportunity to better cheer on the team."

She Harbor wrote on Twitter:

"There will NOT be any opportunities at the Airport for fans to see & interact with the [Suns] when they arrive in PHX after NBA Finals games. Fans should look for organized Suns events where they will have an opportunity to cheer on out home team."