These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

There's no doubt that the past year and a half has been stressful. Whether it's stress from losing a job, lacking money for bills, or a friend or family member getting sick, this year has been tough on everyone. Some cities, however, were more stressed overall than others.

WalletHub released a study comparing more than 180 of the most populous cities across the country to determine which were the most (and least) stressed cities, and two in South Carolina made the cut.

Here are the most stressed cities in South Carolina:

No. 75: Columbia

No. 157: Charleston

While Columbia is considered the most stressed city in the state, Charleston is on the opposite side of the spectrum, ranking among the least stressed cities in the country.

Here are the Top 10 most stressful cities in the country:

Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan New Orleans, Louisiana Baltimore, Maryland Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California Birmingham, Alabama North Las Vegas, Nevada Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using four factors: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health & safety stress. Those factors were then evaluated on 41 relevant metrics, including job security, income growth, unemployment rate, foreclosure rate, poverty rate, food insecurity, housing affordability, separate and divorce rate, chid care cost, share of adults diagnosed with depression, share of adult smokers, and crime rate, among others.

Check out the full list here.