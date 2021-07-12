Tinashe Announces 2021 Dates For '333' Tour With Rei Ami
By Sarah Tate
July 12, 2021
After postponing her 2020 "Tour For You" because of the pandemic, Tinashe is ready to hit the road and bring new music to her fans.
The R&B star announced fall 2021 dates for her new "333" tour, which kicks off with a show in Houston on September 16. Rei Ami will join the "2 On" singer as an opener on all dates, per Uproxx. The 22-show tour will conclude October 24 with a worldwide digital performance, a full-length production crafted for fans at home in partnership with Moment House.
Check out Tinashe's announcement below to see if she's coming to a city near you.
The new tour announcement comes after Tinashe recently released her new collaboration with Buddy, called "Pasadena," which she hopes adds a "positive energy to the universe," per Uproxx.
"I wrote and recorded the song 'Pasadena' in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance," she said. "The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful."
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (July 16), but pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday (July 13) using the password "333". For more information, visit her website here.