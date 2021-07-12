Where You Can Find The Best Loaded Fries In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2021

Loaded Bacon Ranch Fries
Photo: Getty Images

People like fries, but some love loaded fries. Interested eaters enjoy piling sauce, meat, and other ingredients on top of their plate or bowl of french fries. If it's fun to dip your fries into stuff, why put dump some yummy stuff on them and eat like nachos? It's a win-win!

With that said, where can you find the best loaded fries plate in Seattle? According to Yelp, the No. 1 restaurant to satisfy your needs is...

The Fry Guys!

Taking a look at its Yelp page, it's sporting an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5! Located at 1740 1st Ave S, The Fry Guys have seven special dishes featuring french fries. You can get Pizza Fries -- garlic fries topped with "homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and basil," according to the menu.

Then, there's Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Fries, which is a basket of lemon pepper fries with grilled Cajun chicken and shrimp put on top. Oh, and there's a five-cheese alfredo sauce that's drizzled right on top.

We could sit here all day and describe in delicious detail each dish, but you can find their full menu here. Prices range from $12 to $18.

Here's what a couple of Yelpers had to say about the restaurant:

"Cajun chicken and shrimp fries... They're loaded with toppings and they give a good portion for the money too. The fry cut itself is thick which I love and both the chicken and shrimp were super tender. They're also topped with this amazing five cheese alfredo sauce... Customer service is also great!" -- Yu-pei H.
"I would give it more then five stars if I could! From the food down to the service everything was perfect! The food was fresh and tasty! The flavor itself was so rich and not your basic Buffalo or cheese flavor! The price is definitely worth the quality!" -- Daveena S.

To see other Seattle restaurants selling great loaded fries, click here.

