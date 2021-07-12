Where You Can Find The Best Loaded Fries In Seattle

People like fries, but some love loaded fries. Interested eaters enjoy piling sauce, meat, and other ingredients on top of their plate or bowl of french fries. If it's fun to dip your fries into stuff, why put dump some yummy stuff on them and eat like nachos? It's a win-win!

With that said, where can you find the best loaded fries plate in Seattle? According to Yelp, the No. 1 restaurant to satisfy your needs is...

The Fry Guys!

Taking a look at its Yelp page, it's sporting an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5! Located at 1740 1st Ave S, The Fry Guys have seven special dishes featuring french fries. You can get Pizza Fries -- garlic fries topped with "homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and basil," according to the menu.