Wild Video Shows Thousand Of Fish Being Dropped Into Utah Lake From Plane
By Ginny Reese
July 12, 2021
Crazy video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped into Utah lakes from an airplane.
In the video, the undercarriage of a plane can be seen flying over a remote lake. The bottom door opens and the fish soar out into the lake below.
So why are they restocking with planes?
The lakes that are being restocked by plane are remote lakes that are not accessible by vehicles and other means of stocking.
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, aerial fish stocking has been used as a method to stock the lakes since the 1950s.
Post-stock netting shows that there is an incredibly high survival rate of the fish that have been dropped into the lakes.
To ensure that they survive, fingerling fish are dropped into the lakes. The fish are only about 1-3 inches long, "so they flutter down slowly to the water," said the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted the video of the restocking to social media. They wrote, "The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading."
Aerial Fish Stocking 2021
Did you know that we stock fish in Utah by AIRPLANE?! 🛩 This week we stocked around 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking. The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water. Aerial fish stocking in Utah is an effective method of stocking and has been since the mid 1950s. Post-stocking netting surveys show that survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high. The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading. Learn more about our fish-stocking methods: https://bit.ly/2TQFVCfPosted by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Thursday, July 8, 2021