Wild Video Shows Thousand Of Fish Being Dropped Into Utah Lake From Plane

Crazy video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped into Utah lakes from an airplane.

In the video, the undercarriage of a plane can be seen flying over a remote lake. The bottom door opens and the fish soar out into the lake below.

So why are they restocking with planes?

The lakes that are being restocked by plane are remote lakes that are not accessible by vehicles and other means of stocking.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, aerial fish stocking has been used as a method to stock the lakes since the 1950s.

Post-stock netting shows that there is an incredibly high survival rate of the fish that have been dropped into the lakes.

To ensure that they survive, fingerling fish are dropped into the lakes. The fish are only about 1-3 inches long, "so they flutter down slowly to the water," said the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted the video of the restocking to social media. They wrote, "The airplane holds hundreds of pounds of water and can drop 35,000 fish in a single flight without reloading."