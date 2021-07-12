Willow Smith is gearing up to release her debut pop punk album Lately I Feel Everything later this week, and to get fans excited she revealed its impressive tracklist. We already knew Travis Barker helped out on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” but the blink-182 drummer is actually featured on three songs, including one with Avril Lavigne. Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack and Cherry Glazerr also lend their talents on the album.

"'t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' to me, means having such an awareness of your emotional state, and even your joys and your triggers," WILLOW explained to iHeartRadio about the album's lead single. "And when someone comes into your presence, maybe they're not going to be showing you the most authentic version of themselves or the most authentic version of their intentions, but because you're so in touch with your own shadow side and with your own emotions that you can see through that, and you can see their true energy and their true intentions behind what they may be portraying to you."

Lately I Feel Everything is slated for a July 16 release. Check out its tracklist below.

Lately I Feel Everything Tracklist

1. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” (feat. Travis Barker)

2. “F**K You”

3. “Gaslight” (feat. Travis Barker)

4. “don’t SAVE ME”

5. “naïve”

6. “Lipstick”

7. “Come Home” (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)

8. “4ever”

9. “XTRA” (feat. Tierra Whack)

10. “G R O W” (feat. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker)

11. “¡BREAKOUT!” (feat. Cherry Glazerr)