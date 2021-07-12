WILLOW Reveals Feature-Packed 'Lately I Feel Everything' Tracklist

By Katrina Nattress

July 12, 2021

Photo: Dana Trippe

Willow Smith is gearing up to release her debut pop punk album Lately I Feel Everything later this week, and to get fans excited she revealed its impressive tracklist. We already knew Travis Barker helped out on “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” but the blink-182 drummer is actually featured on three songs, including one with Avril Lavigne. Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack and Cherry Glazerr also lend their talents on the album.

"'t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' to me, means having such an awareness of your emotional state, and even your joys and your triggers," WILLOW explained to iHeartRadio about the album's lead single. "And when someone comes into your presence, maybe they're not going to be showing you the most authentic version of themselves or the most authentic version of their intentions, but because you're so in touch with your own shadow side and with your own emotions that you can see through that, and you can see their true energy and their true intentions behind what they may be portraying to you."

Lately I Feel Everything is slated for a July 16 release. Check out its tracklist below.

Lately I Feel Everything Tracklist

1. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” (feat. Travis Barker)

2. “F**K You”

3. “Gaslight” (feat. Travis Barker)

4. “don’t SAVE ME”

5. “naïve”

6. “Lipstick”

7. “Come Home” (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)

8. “4ever”

9. “XTRA” (feat. Tierra Whack)

10. “G R O W” (feat. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker)

11. “¡BREAKOUT!” (feat. Cherry Glazerr)

Willow

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WILLOW Reveals Feature-Packed 'Lately I Feel Everything' Tracklist

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.