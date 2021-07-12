WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Calls Out Fan For Body Shaming Tweet

The 29-year-old wrestler revealed early in her WWE career that she battled a life-threatening eating disorder at the age of 15.

Last year, Bliss shared her story as part of a feature for Sports Illustrated, weeks after winning the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside former tag-team partner Nikki Cross.

“When I went to the hospital, I almost went into cardiac arrest,” said Bliss. “And I wasn’t allowed to go to sleep—they thought I’d die if I did.”

Bliss also addressed battles with anxiety, which during her freshman year of college, and noted a history of eating disorders in her family, including both her mother and grandmother experiencing similar battles.

“I take it day-by-day,” said Bliss. “Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I’m no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn’t have to overtake your life.

“Mental illness can dictate someone’s entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I’m doing what I love. I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place.”

Bliss, a former multi-sport athlete and Arnold Classic competitor, signed with WWE in May 2013 and was trained at the company's Performance Center, before emerging as a star for its then-developmental brand NXT.

Bliss was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2016 and remained a top villain during her early run, which included winning the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship two times between 2016-18.