Ben Roethlisberger Following Diet 'Stricter Than' Tom Brady's: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly following a strict regimen entering what could be his final NFL season.

NBC Sports reporter Ryan Burr claims the 39-year-old quarterback is cutting weight and poor eating habits, adding that a source told him Roethlisberger's "diet is stricter than" Tom Brady's famous TB12 nutrition plan.

"Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss. He has been so driven since season ended. Source says his diet is stricter than Brady," Burr tweeted.

Burr, who said he's covered Roethlisberger since his high school basketball career, acknowledged that the narrative of the quarterback "beer guzzling" and being "lazy" was derived prior to getting married 10 years ago and settling down from his previous partying lifestyle, but the Pro Bowler never shed that perception, despite a source claiming he was now "obsessed with diet and workouts."