Charlotte Musician Set To Appear On 'America's Got Talent'

A Charlotte man will get the shot of a lifetime when he appears on NBC's America's Got Talent Tuesday night (July 13).

Musician and songwriter Ray Singleton's voice is known to many after a video of him serenading his wife, Roslyn, went viral a few years ago, but now he has the chance to show his skills on a bigger stage, WCNC reports. Since teaching himself how to play piano when he was 15 years old, he has thought about what this moment could mean.

"It was unbelievable to know your dream that you've been working on your entire life has come true," he said.

His singing abilities transfixed millions of viewers after their viral video. They ended up gaining a following online and event landed a guest appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As a two-time cancer survivor, Roslyn said Singleton's singing has helped her during difficult times in her life, WCNC reports.

"It definitely helps me heal," she said. "Right before I went into brain surgery he sang 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley. 'Every little thing is going to be alright,' and that's just been our mantra ever since."

"This thing is so much bigger than us," said Singleton, "and then just the amount of people that this woman here inspires is unbelievable."

Tune in and cheer on Singleton as he attempts to secure his place in the competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.