Charlotte Musician Set To Appear On 'America's Got Talent'

By Sarah Tate

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Charlotte man will get the shot of a lifetime when he appears on NBC's America's Got Talent Tuesday night (July 13).

Musician and songwriter Ray Singleton's voice is known to many after a video of him serenading his wife, Roslyn, went viral a few years ago, but now he has the chance to show his skills on a bigger stage, WCNC reports. Since teaching himself how to play piano when he was 15 years old, he has thought about what this moment could mean.

"It was unbelievable to know your dream that you've been working on your entire life has come true," he said.

His singing abilities transfixed millions of viewers after their viral video. They ended up gaining a following online and event landed a guest appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As a two-time cancer survivor, Roslyn said Singleton's singing has helped her during difficult times in her life, WCNC reports.

"It definitely helps me heal," she said. "Right before I went into brain surgery he sang 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley. 'Every little thing is going to be alright,' and that's just been our mantra ever since."

"This thing is so much bigger than us," said Singleton, "and then just the amount of people that this woman here inspires is unbelievable."

Tune in and cheer on Singleton as he attempts to secure his place in the competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Charlotte Musician Set To Appear On 'America's Got Talent'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.