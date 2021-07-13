Guess Which Missouri Cities Are The Most & Least Stressed In The U.S.

Everyone experiences some stress in their life, and in the last year alone, stress levels have increased for several reasons.

With stress at an all-time high, WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled a list of the most and least stressed cities in America.

Here is what the report noted about stress:

"Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person's well-being, at least in the right doses. According to Psychology Today, "A little bit of stress, known as 'acute stress,' can be exciting—it keeps us active and alert." When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns "chronic." That's when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity."

Researchers looked at over 180 cities across the U.S. to find out which ones stress more than others. To determine the most and least stressed cities, they reviewed data across four key dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

So, which Missouri cities are on the list and where do they rank?

No. 18: St. Louis

No. 46: Springfield

No. 64: Kansas City

According to WalletHub, out of 182 U.S. cities, here are the 10 most stressed:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI New Orleans, LA Baltimore, MD Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Birmingham, AL North Las Vegas, NV Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN

To see the complete list, click here.