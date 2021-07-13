'He Was Completely Naked': Albuquerque Man Pulled Over Without No On

An Albuquerque man was pulled over while he wasn't wearing any pants.

33-year-old Matthew Glaser now has a long list of violations, reported KRQE.

The officer said in the police lapel video, "He was completely naked when I pulled him out."

The incident happened in June near Central and University.

When Glaser was asked to step out of his vehicle, the officer in the video can be heard saying, "Do you have any shorts, bro?"

Glaser took police on a seven-mile chase while he was speeding and crossing over various lanes.

An officer said, "As soon as I got behind him, I hadn’t even lit him up yet. He started going all over the road."

Glaser finally got off of the interstate and slowed down. An officer said, "As soon as I got close, he stopped and hit his brakes."

Glaser got out of his car wearing nothing but a tank top. Police quickly grabbed his underwear and put him in the back of the police vehicle.

Inside Glaser's vehicle, police found the remnants from an alleged burglary at Pete's Landscaping.

He hasn't been charged in that burglary, but has received several different traffic violations, including aggravated fleeing of an officer, speeding, and failure to maintain a traffic lane.

It's still unclear why Glaser wasn't wearing pants at the time of the traffic stop.