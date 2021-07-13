Phoenix Officials Pushing For Rail Service Connecting Phoenix and Tucson

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2021

Amtrak
Photo: Getty Images

Some Arizona mayors are pushing for the support of an Amtrak service to connect Phoenix and Tucson, reported ABC 15.

The proposed project would bring in three round-trips per day between Phoenix and Tucson. In addition, it would add daily trips to Los Angeles.

The last time a passenger service connected the two cities was in the 1990s.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero are both among the mayors in support of the proposal.

The other mayors in support are the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Marana, Avondale, Sahuarita, and Chandler. All of them sent a letter to delegation on Tuesday morning asking for support.

The letter states:

"Frequent and reliable passenger rail service will expand economic opportunities and provide important regional connections between our cities and towns."

A press release from the office of Mayor Romero says:

"This would have a $1.9 billion economic impact from one-time capital investments, and a $77.7 million annual impact, according to Amtrak estimates."

The train connection would be a part of Amtrak's Amtrak Connects US project which is quickly expanding all around the country.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Phoenix Officials Pushing For Rail Service Connecting Phoenix and Tucson

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.