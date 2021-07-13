This County Has The Most Severe Weather In Kentucky

By Anna Gallegos

July 13, 2021

Ohio/Mississippi Rivers Cause Severe Flooding
Photo: Getty Images

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America? One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

Lucky for Kentucky, the weather is generally pleasant all year around because there's no extreme highs above 100° or lows below 0°. That's not the say the state doesn't get its fair share of tornadoes and flooding.

So, which part of Kentucky has the worst weather? Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Jefferson County has the most severe weather in Kentucky.

Jefferson County had 504 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being thunderstorms, flash flooding, and hail.

Here's what else Stacker had to say:

Flash flooding is problematic in Jefferson County, where Louisville is situated. Residents blame the local sewer authority for blocked drains and inadequate maintenance, but officials with the Metropolitan Sewer District says heavy rains can easily overwhelm the system.

Don't mess with Mother Nature.

See the full list of states here.

