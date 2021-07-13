This South Carolina City Has Some Of The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

As more people start heading back into work and others prepare for summer travel, there will likely be more drivers on the road. While increased traffic can cause stress, driving through some cities around the country can be easier than others.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace, recently released its annual report of the best and worst drivers by city. To determine the list, the site analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. before breaking that data down using four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

As it turns out, the list concluded that one in South Carolina has some of the worst drivers in the country while another has some of the best.

So which cities made the cut?

Though it is on the low end of the ranking, Greenville was named No. 27 on the list of worst drivers in the country. Charleston, on the other hand, just missed the Top 10 best drivers, coming in at No. 11.

These are the Top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

These are the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Virginia Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

To see the full list of best and worst drivers, click here.