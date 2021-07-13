VIDEO: Milwaukee Woman's Dog Stolen After She Was Involved In Major Crash

A Wisconsin woman's dog was stolen after she was in a major car accident.

According to CBS 58, Tatanisha McAllister was in an accident near 35th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. Before the accident, her dog, Chrissy, was with her in the car. When the accident happened, Chrissy ran off.

The car accident and Chrissy running off were all caught on camera by a tow truck's dashcam.

The video shows McAllister sitting at the intersection light, waiting to make a turn. When she entered the intersection, a car hit her head-on. She says Chrissy usually sits on her lap when she drives, but Chrissy was nowhere to be found when she looked down.

That is when you see Chrissy running away from the accident in the video.

The tow truck driver saw Chrissy get picked up by someone, so he tracked down the person who took her. In the video, you can hear him approaching those who took Chrissy and asking about her.

The driver asks, "Are you gonna take that dog back?"

The person responds, "I am just trying to calm him down."