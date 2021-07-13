VIDEO: Milwaukee Woman's Dog Stolen After She Was Involved In Major Crash

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Wisconsin woman's dog was stolen after she was in a major car accident.

According to CBS 58, Tatanisha McAllister was in an accident near 35th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. Before the accident, her dog, Chrissy, was with her in the car. When the accident happened, Chrissy ran off.

The car accident and Chrissy running off were all caught on camera by a tow truck's dashcam.

The video shows McAllister sitting at the intersection light, waiting to make a turn. When she entered the intersection, a car hit her head-on. She says Chrissy usually sits on her lap when she drives, but Chrissy was nowhere to be found when she looked down.

That is when you see Chrissy running away from the accident in the video.

The tow truck driver saw Chrissy get picked up by someone, so he tracked down the person who took her. In the video, you can hear him approaching those who took Chrissy and asking about her.

The driver asks, "Are you gonna take that dog back?"

The person responds, "I am just trying to calm him down."

Those who took Chrissy never returned her.

"What type of person would drive past an accident in such a major intersection, not care if the people involved in the accident were alive, seriously hurt, and then still steal a dog after being approached?" McAllister questioned. "I want my dog back and I am going to do everything I can to get her back."

McAllister told CBS 58 that they got the car's license plate and it's registered to someone in South Dakota. The owners of the car told police that they let someone in Milwaukee borrow the vehicle.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About VIDEO: Milwaukee Woman's Dog Stolen After She Was Involved In Major Crash

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.