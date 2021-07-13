VIDEO: Milwaukee Woman's Dog Stolen After She Was Involved In Major Crash
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 13, 2021
A Wisconsin woman's dog was stolen after she was in a major car accident.
According to CBS 58, Tatanisha McAllister was in an accident near 35th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. Before the accident, her dog, Chrissy, was with her in the car. When the accident happened, Chrissy ran off.
The car accident and Chrissy running off were all caught on camera by a tow truck's dashcam.
The video shows McAllister sitting at the intersection light, waiting to make a turn. When she entered the intersection, a car hit her head-on. She says Chrissy usually sits on her lap when she drives, but Chrissy was nowhere to be found when she looked down.
That is when you see Chrissy running away from the accident in the video.
The tow truck driver saw Chrissy get picked up by someone, so he tracked down the person who took her. In the video, you can hear him approaching those who took Chrissy and asking about her.
The driver asks, "Are you gonna take that dog back?"
The person responds, "I am just trying to calm him down."
Those who took Chrissy never returned her.
"What type of person would drive past an accident in such a major intersection, not care if the people involved in the accident were alive, seriously hurt, and then still steal a dog after being approached?" McAllister questioned. "I want my dog back and I am going to do everything I can to get her back."
McAllister told CBS 58 that they got the car's license plate and it's registered to someone in South Dakota. The owners of the car told police that they let someone in Milwaukee borrow the vehicle.