VIDEO: Phoenix Suns Urge Fans To Be Respectful After Brawl
By Ginny Reese
July 13, 2021
The Phoenix Suns are urging fans to be respectful after a brawl at a recent rally, reported AZ Central.
The team took to Twitter to ask fans to remember to be respectful to other NBA fans, regardless of who they root for.
The team wrote:
"A friendly reminder to all Phoenix Suns fans across the Valley and beyond about what it means to rep your team. Revel in the excitement of the Suns and the 2021 NBA Finals. Cheer loudly. Wear your gear proudly. And show respect for your fellow NBA fans no matter who they rep.
Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere. For those who stepped out of line at Sunday’s Road Game Rally, we’re investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement."
A fan posted a video of the brawl to Twitter. The fan wrote, "This is what they're addressing guys lol."
Warning: This video contains violence.
A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department told AZ Central that arena security officers did notify police about the incident.
Police reviewed cell phone footage of the incident and cited one of the man for disorderly conduct and another for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault. Neither of the men were arrested.