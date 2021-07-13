VIDEO: Phoenix Suns Urge Fans To Be Respectful After Brawl

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are urging fans to be respectful after a brawl at a recent rally, reported AZ Central.

The team took to Twitter to ask fans to remember to be respectful to other NBA fans, regardless of who they root for.

The team wrote:

"A friendly reminder to all Phoenix Suns fans across the Valley and beyond about what it means to rep your team. Revel in the excitement of the Suns and the 2021 NBA Finals. Cheer loudly. Wear your gear proudly. And show respect for your fellow NBA fans no matter who they rep.
Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere. For those who stepped out of line at Sunday’s Road Game Rally, we’re investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement."

A fan posted a video of the brawl to Twitter. The fan wrote, "This is what they're addressing guys lol."

Warning: This video contains violence.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department told AZ Central that arena security officers did notify police about the incident.

Police reviewed cell phone footage of the incident and cited one of the man for disorderly conduct and another for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault. Neither of the men were arrested.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About VIDEO: Phoenix Suns Urge Fans To Be Respectful After Brawl

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.