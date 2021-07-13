Vintage Video Game Sells For Record Breaking $1.56 Million

By Anna Gallegos

July 13, 2021

A Heap of Old Video Game Cartridges
Photo: Getty Images

An anonymous bidder payed a whopping $1.56 million for an unopened copy of Super Mario 64 on Sunday, July 11.

Dallas-based auction house Heritage Auctions said the game broke its previous record price for a single video game.

“I was blindsided, to be quite honest with you. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the price that was realized would become a reality," Valarie McLeckie of Heritage Auctions told the New York Times.

Super Mario 64 was originally sold for around $60 when it first came out in 1996 for the Nintendo 64. It was incredibly popular so there's plenty of used copies for sale online for less than $100. What makes this particular copy so special is that it's still in its original packaging.

Days before Super Mario 64 went up for auction, Heritage sold a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda for $870,000. That game originally came out in 1987.

Prior to this month, the most expensive single copy of a single video ever sold was an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that fetched $660,000. The original owner sold the game after they forgot it in a drawer for 35 years.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Vintage Video Game Sells For Record Breaking $1.56 Million

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.