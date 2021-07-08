Texas Woman Breaks 2 World Records With Her Massive Video Game Collection

No one is a bigger fan of video games than 51-year-old Linda Guillory in Richardson, Texas.

She recently broke two Guinness World Records with her massive video game system collection. She official has the larges collection of LCD gaming systems with 1,599 of them and has the largest collection of playable gaming systems with 2,430.

"I would never use the word 'obsession,'" Guillory said in a video shared by Guinness World Records.

She started getting into video games when she got her first handheld system, Red Conic basketball, when she as 8 years old. She didn't grow up rich so she purchased games that were damaged and needed to be repaired. Guillory said she'd crack open the games and fix them herself, which ultimately inspired her to become an electrical engineer.

Most of the games she had as a kid were lost in a house fire, but she started getting back into them after a chat with her brother in 2003.

"We were up late one night talking trash about who had been the best player for various games we had as kids. Then he asked, ‘whatever happened to your tabletop Pacman?’ The next thing you know I was on eBay looking for the Coleco Tabletop Pacman," she said.

She started her collection again because the games reminded her of her childhood. For the past 20 years, she's been adding to her collection and even traveling to Japan to find vintage collectors items.

“Words cannot describe the feelings of accomplishment and joy. To achieve a world record for something you are passionate about makes everything just a bit better, and the world feels a little bit brighter. The satisfaction of knowing you have reached a lifelong dream is truly amazing," she said.