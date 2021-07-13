You Can Eat Real Gold On $1,000 Chicken Wings Near Phoenix Suns Arena

Would you ever spend over $1,000 on chicken wings? I'm guessing no. Actually, I'm not sure very many people would spend over $1,000 for any meal.

But, what if it contained 24K gold?

There is one local restaurant that's serving up golden chicken wings, reported ABC 15.

You can find the gold-covered chicken wings that are covered in a scrumptious secret sauce at The Ainsworth in downtown Phoenix. It's located right across the street from the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Scott McIntire, The Ainsworth's Managing Partner and Owner, explained that there are actually a couple of ways to order the special chicken wings.

McIntire said:

"You can find them on the menu in a couple different purchasing options: the stand alone value of $60 for 10 wings or the big baller package of 100 wings plus a bottle of Jay Z's latest Ace of Spades champagne for $1,500! Champagne pairs well with 24K gold!"

The wings were created by Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban and are complete with a delicious mystery flavor. they sit in a 24-hour brine and are layered with three layers of gold dust.

If you're worried about eating gold... no worries. The wings are FDA approved and all of the ingredients are safe to eat.

Check out The Ainsworth at 3 S 2nd St Suite 117 in Phoenix.