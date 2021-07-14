Florida Woman Almost Runs Over Water Park Employee After Sandals Argument

What started as a dispute over a pair of Gucci sandals led to a Florida woman almost allegedly running over a water park employee, according to WKMG.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the incident went down at Island H20 Sunday (July 11) in Kissimmee. A woman accused 32-year-old Shannon Pent of walking out of the park with her pair of Gucci slides valued at $60, according to an arrest affidavit.

This reportedly kicked off an argument between the two women, which was recorded on a cellphone. Pent was starting to drive away in her Nissan Altima when she circled back and hit the legs of a water park employee in the parking lot, the report said.

"The worker told deputies he had to push himself away from the vehicle in order to avoid the tires, knocking himself to the ground," reporters wrote. "Deputies said as Pent drove off, her trunk was open and the sandals flopped out of the vehicle onto the ground."

Police later dropped by Pent's home to speak with her about the incident. She claimed she feared for herself, her two children, and her elderly father at the time and tried to get away.

Officers still booked the 32-year-old, and she was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Reporters said the sandals were returned to their owner.