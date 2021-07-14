Insane Video Shows Car Being Swept Away By Arizona Flood

Heavy rains have caused flooding in many different parts of the state.

One northern Arizona neighborhood had water rushing through the street, taking along anything in its path... including vehicles.

ABC 15 posted a video to Facebook sent in by viewer, Taylor Landy. The insane video shows a car being swept down the road by the fast-moving water.

According to ABC 15, the Toyota Prius was being washed away in a Flagstaff neighborhood. On the car's way down the road, it crashed into a large, white pickup truck as it turned completely sideways. The car twisted back and forth as the rain continued to fall before the video finally ended.

Watch the crazy footage below: