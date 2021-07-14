Insane Video Shows Car Being Swept Away By Arizona Flood
By Ginny Reese
July 15, 2021
Heavy rains have caused flooding in many different parts of the state.
One northern Arizona neighborhood had water rushing through the street, taking along anything in its path... including vehicles.
ABC 15 posted a video to Facebook sent in by viewer, Taylor Landy. The insane video shows a car being swept down the road by the fast-moving water.
According to ABC 15, the Toyota Prius was being washed away in a Flagstaff neighborhood. On the car's way down the road, it crashed into a large, white pickup truck as it turned completely sideways. The car twisted back and forth as the rain continued to fall before the video finally ended.
Watch the crazy footage below:
Flooding washes away vehicle in northern Arizona neighborhood
Wow... Powerful storms this afternoon washed away a car in a Flagstaff neighborhood as residents watched the rushing floodwaters take over their street. Stay safe up there! Thanks to Taylor Landy for sharing with us.Posted by ABC15 Arizona on Wednesday, July 14, 2021
According to ABC 15's weather team, storms are expected to move in across Arizona once again this afternoon or evening, bringing in more rainfall and storm activity.
As the monsoon weather pattern continues, residents can expect to see storms on a daily basis along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains which could move into the Phoenix area.