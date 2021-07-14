Thousands Across The Phoenix Area Left Without Power After Storms

Storms have moved into the state, bringing along torrential rainfall and lightning. Some residents in Phoenix area saw more than an inch of rainfall this morning alone, and a Flash Flood Watch was in effect for the Valley until 11 a.m.

Many across Arizona are now left without electricity, reported ABC 15.

At one point on Wednesday (July 14th) over 20,000 residents were left without power.

APS said that there were 11 outages reported as of 8:30 a.m. across the Metro Phoenix area, which left over 800 customers in the dark.

According to SRP's outages map, there are still many customers across the valley without electricity due to "storm activity."

Check the status of outages by clicking here.