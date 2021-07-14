Thousands Across The Phoenix Area Left Without Power After Storms
By Ginny Reese
July 14, 2021
Storms have moved into the state, bringing along torrential rainfall and lightning. Some residents in Phoenix area saw more than an inch of rainfall this morning alone, and a Flash Flood Watch was in effect for the Valley until 11 a.m.
Many across Arizona are now left without electricity, reported ABC 15.
At one point on Wednesday (July 14th) over 20,000 residents were left without power.
APS said that there were 11 outages reported as of 8:30 a.m. across the Metro Phoenix area, which left over 800 customers in the dark.
According to SRP's outages map, there are still many customers across the valley without electricity due to "storm activity."
Check the status of outages by clicking here.
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power during Wednesday storms https://t.co/AwCXRo9By9 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/VlnpZtId6T— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 14, 2021
According to ABC 15's weather team, storms are expected to move in across Arizona once again this afternoon or evening, bringing in more rainfall and storm activity.
As the monsoon weather pattern continues, residents can expect to see storms on a daily basis along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains which could move into the Phoenix area.