Is Your Favorite Ice Cream The Same As The Rest Of Georgia?

It’s time to indulge in some ice cream — and the sky is the limit when it comes to ice cream flavors.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday (July 18), and to help you get your sweet tooth ready, Instacart highlighted the most beloved ice cream flavors in America.

The findings are broken down state-by-state.

Instacart, the grocery delivery service, pinpointed the most popular flavors by examining its “purchase data featuring thousands of different ice cream products to reveal each state’s uniquely popular ice cream flavor.”

Chocolate and vanilla are classics. In fact, vanilla accounts for 26.2% of ice cream sales nationwide, according to Instacart.

But the grocery hub favorite flavors span way beyond the staples, including, among many others:

Green Tea

Rocky Road

Moose Tracks

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Mango

Rainbow Sherbet

Rum Raising

Pistachio

Instacart found that Moose Tracks was the No. 1 pick in a dozen states, followed by a four-way split between Rocky Road, Green Tea, Coffee and Birthday Cake.

So, what do Georgians buy the most, compared to the national average?

Georgia opts for Rum Raisin ice cream.

Explore Georgia recently published a list of 20 of the best places to get ice cream in Georgia. Some of the best spots include Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Oconee Sweet Sensations, Freeze Frame Yogurt and more.

Get "the scoop" on ice cream in Georgia here.

See the full breakdown from Instacart here.