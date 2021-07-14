NBA 2K22 Features Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki On Cover

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be the face of the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game, while Dirk Nowitzki will be on the cover of the game's Legends Edition.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me. I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe," Doncic said in a statement shared by Sports Illustrated.

This is the first time a Mavs player will be featured on the game's cover.

Doncic will appear on cover of the game's Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.