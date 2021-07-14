NBA 2K22 Features Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki On Cover
By Anna Gallegos
July 14, 2021
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be the face of the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game, while Dirk Nowitzki will be on the cover of the game's Legends Edition.
“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me. I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe," Doncic said in a statement shared by Sports Illustrated.
This is the first time a Mavs player will be featured on the game's cover.
Doncic will appear on cover of the game's Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.
Luka Magic 🔮 Introducing our #NBA2K22 Cover Athlete @luka7doncic— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021
Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/EhgfUTnodn
It's only fitting that his mentor Nowitzki is also on a cover alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant.
“You have Luka on the real cover, so two Mavs at the same time on the cover, which is super special, of course,” Nowitzki told FanNation. “So I'm super happy, super thrilled that I could be on the cover and, you know, with Luka, who I try to help out, who I try to mentor a little bit, and so that's super special. I’m happy for him,what he's been able to achieve in just a couple years in the league and so, I'm so thrilled that it worked out that that way.”
Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021
The game is available for preorder and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on Sept. 10.