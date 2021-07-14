Phoenix Couple Names Newborn Baby After Suns' Devin Booker

How much do you love your favorite sports team? So much so that you would name your baby after one of the players? Well, that's exactly what one Phoenix couple did.

A local couple who are huge fans of the Phoenix Suns named their newborn baby after Devin Booker, reported ABC 15.

According to Banner Health, baby Devin Gray Lugo was welcomed into the world on June 27th by parents Griselda and Samuel. Both of baby Devin's parents are lifelong Phoenix Suns fans.

Samuel he originally had other plans for their baby boy's name that would pay tribute to the entire team as a whole, but Griselda had other ideas.

He explained:

"I wanted to name my son Phoenix after the team since all of the players have been incredible to watch from Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder but my wife and I both thought Devin would be a better fit for our son since Devin has done so much for the community and is embracing his Hispanic roots."