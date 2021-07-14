Phoenix Couple Names Newborn Baby After Suns' Devin Booker

By Ginny Reese

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

How much do you love your favorite sports team? So much so that you would name your baby after one of the players? Well, that's exactly what one Phoenix couple did.

A local couple who are huge fans of the Phoenix Suns named their newborn baby after Devin Booker, reported ABC 15.

According to Banner Health, baby Devin Gray Lugo was welcomed into the world on June 27th by parents Griselda and Samuel. Both of baby Devin's parents are lifelong Phoenix Suns fans.

Samuel he originally had other plans for their baby boy's name that would pay tribute to the entire team as a whole, but Griselda had other ideas.

He explained:

"I wanted to name my son Phoenix after the team since all of the players have been incredible to watch from Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder but my wife and I both thought Devin would be a better fit for our son since Devin has done so much for the community and is embracing his Hispanic roots."

Welcome to the world baby Devin, and congrats to the new parents!

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Phoenix Couple Names Newborn Baby After Suns' Devin Booker

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.