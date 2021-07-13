Suns Fans Paying Over $1,000 To Catch A Glimpse Of Game 5

There isn't anything some die-hard fans would do for their favorite sports teams, including paying big bucks to see them play live.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that some Phoenix Suns fans are paying over $1,000 just to get a glimpse of the team playing live.

Tickets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals were released on Monday, July 12th for the matchup between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Suns have a chance to win it all.

Fans have been anticipating this moment for a very long time and some aren't willing to let the opportunity pass them up.

Upper-level seats for the game are over $1,000. One fan, Eddie Caviar, told Fox 10:

"I'm down here getting 4 tickets hopefully for my two sons, Brad and Joel, and one of my grandsons and none of them know about it except for the older one."

Caviar said that he knows the game will cost him, but it's worth it. He said:

"I know I’ll suffer not going on vacation, not going on a cruise. That’s fine. I’m 71, 72 in October, and who knows what will happen. I plan on going to this Game 5 and the Super Bowl with the Cardinals. It’ll be in LA this year, and hopefully, they will make it also."