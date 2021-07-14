Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital

Pope Francis was discharged from a hospital in Rome Wednesday (July 14) morning following a recent surgical procedure.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed the pontiff was discharged from Gemelli University Hospital shortly after 10:30 a.m., just 10 days after a procedure for colon diverticulitis, CNN reports.

Bruni added that the Pope visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to express his gratitude for the successful surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick -- especially the individuals he met during his stay at the hospital -- in front of the icon of the Virgin Mary Salus Populi Romani prior to returning to the Vatican at around midday local time.

"I thank all those who have been close to me with prayer and affection during my hospital stay. Let us not forget to pray for the sick and for those who assist them," Pope Francis tweeted on Wednesday.