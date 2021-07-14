Pope Francis Discharged From Hospital
By Jason Hall
July 14, 2021
Pope Francis was discharged from a hospital in Rome Wednesday (July 14) morning following a recent surgical procedure.
Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed the pontiff was discharged from Gemelli University Hospital shortly after 10:30 a.m., just 10 days after a procedure for colon diverticulitis, CNN reports.
Bruni added that the Pope visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to express his gratitude for the successful surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick -- especially the individuals he met during his stay at the hospital -- in front of the icon of the Virgin Mary Salus Populi Romani prior to returning to the Vatican at around midday local time.
"I thank all those who have been close to me with prayer and affection during my hospital stay. Let us not forget to pray for the sick and for those who assist them," Pope Francis tweeted on Wednesday.
On Sunday (July 11), the 84-year-old Pope made his first public appearance following surgery while conducting his weekly Angelus prayer from the balcony of Gemelli University Hospital, while expressing his support for universal healthcare.
"I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment of the Angelus, even here from the Gemelli Polyclinic," the Pope said at the time via CNN.
"In these days of being hospitalized I've experienced once again how important a good health care is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries. A health care system that is free, that assures good service accessible to everyone," he added.
The Pope's recent procedure was described by an official statement from the Holy See communications office as "a scheduled surgical intervention for a symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis" prior to surgery.
Diverticulitis is described by MayoClinic.org as the presence of diverticula, which are small, bulging pouches that can form in the lining of the digestive system found most often in the lower part of the large intestine (colon).