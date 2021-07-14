Texas Cities Tumble In Best Places To Live In The U.S. Ranking

Most Texans will wholeheartedly agree that Texas is the best state to live in the U.S. But what's the best city to live in?

U.S. News and World Report recently published its annual list of the best places to live in the U.S.

Texas cities remain well represented, but they don't rank as highly as years past.

Austin is still the best in Texas. It's listed as the #5 best city in the nation for 2021-2022, but it was #3 the previous year. Dallas-Forth Worth was also in the top 25 for 2020 but dropped out in 2021.

The hot housing market is to blame for the drop in rankings. Median home prices are $465,000 in Austin and $420,000 in Dallas.

“Housing affordability is always of great concern, but as people solidify their plans to work remotely, struggle to find a house in a hot housing market or consider a cross-country move, a low cost of living is even more important,” Devon Thorsby, real estate editor for U.S. News, told KXAN.

Best places to live in Texas:

Austin (#5 nationally)

Dallas (#37)

Houston (#39)

San Antonio (#75)



Top 10 places to live in the nation: