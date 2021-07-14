This Is The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Indiana

Nothing's better on a hot summer day than an ice cream cone. That's why it makes sense that July is National Ice Cream Month.

To celebrate America's favorite frozen treat, grocery delivery service Instacart looked at its data to find out what is the most popular ice cream flavor in each state.

Technically, vanilla ice cream is the most popular flavor in every state. Vanilla accounts for more than 26% of all ice cream sales in the U.S. So Instacart had to dig a little deeper into its data to find the real scoop.

It determined the most popular ice cream flavors in America by measuring which flavor in each state has the highest relative share of all ice cream purchases compared to the national average.

So what ice cream flavor do Indiana love the most?

Moose Tracks.

The ice cream made with vanilla, peanut butter cups, and fudge is the most popular in 12 states.

Instacart also found other interesting facts about the country's ice cream habit. Twenty-four states prefer chocolatey flavors, but those states are mostly in the Midwest and West.

Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Alaska skip traditional flavors for a scoop of green tea. Hawaii is unique because it's the only state that prefers mango ice cream above all else.

