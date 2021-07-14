This Restaurant Has The Best Mac And Cheese In Columbia

Macaroni and cheese.

For many people, the dish is their go-to comfort food, whether its from the store or made from scratch. And while the boxed stuff is always good, sometimes you just want a home-cooked version prepared by someone else. With all the amazing restaurants around Columbia, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the cheesy, decadent dish.

So which Columbia restaurant has the highest-rated mac and cheese?

Southern Belly BBQ

According to Yelp, this Southern Belly is known for its barbecue and sandwiches, but it also serves up the best mac and cheese in all of Columbia. With 4.5 stars and nearly 600 reviews, it's clear that everyone who stops by is sure to find something they enjoy.

With multiple locations around Columbia, you're never too far from some delicious food. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Columbia that serve the best mac and cheese in the city: