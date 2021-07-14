This Restaurant Has The Best Mac And Cheese In Raleigh

Macaroni and cheese.

For many people, the dish is their go-to comfort food, whether its from the store or made from scratch. And while the boxed stuff is always good, sometimes you just want a home-cooked version prepared by someone else. With all the amazing restaurants around Raleigh, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the cheesy, decadent dish.

So which Raleigh restaurant has the highest-rated mac and cheese?

Prime Barbecue

According to Yelp, this southern barbecue haven has an extensive list of delicious food, but serves up the best mac and cheese in all of Raleigh. With 4.5 stars and over 100 reviews, it's clear that everyone who stops by is sure to find something they enjoy.

Prime Barbecue is located at 403 Knightdale Station Run in Knightdale. For more information, visit their website here.