This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Miami

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2021

macaroni and cheese
Photo: Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Miami boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Drinking Pig BBQ came in the No. 1!

This restaurant has a stunning rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Located at 845 NE 151st St, reviews rave about this restaurant's mac and cheese dish. You can get it as a small and large, and based on pictures, comes with a nice crumble on top for that extra texture with each bite. Yum!

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated Miami restaurants with the best mac and cheese, according to Yelp:

  1. Drinking Pig BBQ
  2. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
  3. Killer Melts
  4. Smokey Boys BBQ
  5. Crackers Casual Dining
  6. FINKA Table & Tap
  7. Blue Collar
  8. World Famous House Of Mac
  9. Grails
  10. Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy

To check other Miami restaurants offering great mac and cheese, click here.

