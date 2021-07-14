This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Miami

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Miami boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Drinking Pig BBQ came in the No. 1!

This restaurant has a stunning rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Located at 845 NE 151st St, reviews rave about this restaurant's mac and cheese dish. You can get it as a small and large, and based on pictures, comes with a nice crumble on top for that extra texture with each bite. Yum!