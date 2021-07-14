TSA Finds Loaded Handgun In Carry-On At Milwaukee Airport

TSA officials intercepted a loaded handgun from making its way through security and onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday (July 13).

According to FOX 6, a news release says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. while TSA was conducting routine screening of carry-on luggage. A TSA officer spotted the gun on the x-ray screen and alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The traveler said he forgot his gun was in his carry-on bag but did have a concealed-carry permit. The passenger was issued a citation for the loaded gun.

Officials can impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation. Usually, the first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. In addition, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, they will lose their TSA PreCheck for a period of time.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage, but they must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case. They must also be declared at the airline check-in counter.

This is the 10th firearm detected at MKE this year, FOX 6 reported.

To learn more about how to travel with a firearm properly, TSA has details online.