Can You Guess The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Oregon?

By Zuri Anderson

July 15, 2021

Close-Up Of Ice Cream Scoops
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in the perfect frozen treat: ice cream. You can eat it alone, pair it with other desserts and even mix it with all kinds of dishes and beverages! But there's nothing like enjoying a scoop or two of your favorite flavor on a hot day.

Travel + Leisure came upon a study by Instacart, which dives into which flavors Americans are craving the most.

"Americans' love for ice cream runs deep, and with thousands of different ice cream options available for purchase through Instacart, we thought it would be fascinating to dig into the data to uncover the most uniquely popular flavors in each state," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's trends expert, told the publication.

So what's the top ice cream flavor in the Beaver State?

According to the study, it's green tea!

Oregon wasn't the only state craving the tea-flavored dessert. Americans in Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and Alaska also prefer scoops of green tea ice cream.

Moose tracks also seem to be a dominant unique flavor in the nation with 12 states rallying behind it. Researchers found that Americans, in general, prefer chocolate ice cream as the base.

Click here to see what other flavors people across the nation prefer.

