Imagine Dragons Drop Music Video For New Single 'Wrecked'

Grief and loss are at the forefront of Imagine Dragons' new music video for their latest single "Wrecked."

The video, which dropped Thursday (July 15), pays tribute to and was inspired by the death of Dan Reynolds' sister-in-law Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who passed away from cancer, per RollingStone.

"She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express," he said.

Reynolds drew inspiration from the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

"I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way," he said. "It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I've watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I'm also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same."