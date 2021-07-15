Inmate Escapes Louisville Jail By Pretending To Be Someone Else

Louisville Metro Police is looking for a man it says walked out jail by pretending to be another person.

Terrell Gray managed to escape custody on Friday, July 9, just one day after he was booked at the downtown Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Authorities say Gray got out because he used the identity of an inmate who was set to be released. The two men allegedly switched ID armbands and Gray was able to positively answer questions about the other inmate's identity when questioned by guards.

Gray was being held on multiple charges, including a probation violation, fleeing and evading, felony possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, burglary, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He's also accused of shooting at a police vehicle in Shively.

The Department of Corrections says Gray got out by taking advantage of the jail's staffing shortage.

"We are dealing with a lot of overworked staff, a lot of short staffing. It’s so bad, leadership is calling people at home to come in on their off days. There is no excuse for bad security in a jail, but if there is going to be one, it’s going to be staffing," spokesperson Tracy Dotson told WAVE.

Around 31 corrections officers have left the LMDC this year.

Anyone with information about Gray's location is asked to call 574-LMPD.