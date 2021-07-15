Nashville Police Arrest Man After Attempted Beer Heist At Stadium

By Sarah Tate

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A man in Nashville was arrested Wednesday (July 14) after an attempted beer heist at Nissan Stadium.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators said the 36-year-old man, later identified as William Thrift, was caught on video breaking into the Nashville stadium and stealing more than two dozen beers, WKRN reports.

The surveillance video captured footage of Thrift reportedly taking 29 beers from a cooler at the stadium, which was closed for business at the time, and placing them into a black bag and box, according to an arrest warrant.

Security officers at Nissan are said to have witnessed the crime over the video. They attempted to confront Thrift, but the suspect dropped the stolen goods and fled the scene. Metro Nashville officers responded to the incident and, using the description provided, located Thrift in the parking lot as he walked away from the area.

When officers asked Thrift about his alleged crime, he admitted he entered the stadium because "the door was open," according to the news outlet.

Thrift was arrested and charged with felony burglary, and he was later released on a $3,500 bond. As of Thursday, no other information has been released, such as a scheduled court date appearance.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Nashville Police Arrest Man After Attempted Beer Heist At Stadium

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.