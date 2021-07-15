Nashville Police Arrest Man After Attempted Beer Heist At Stadium

A man in Nashville was arrested Wednesday (July 14) after an attempted beer heist at Nissan Stadium.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators said the 36-year-old man, later identified as William Thrift, was caught on video breaking into the Nashville stadium and stealing more than two dozen beers, WKRN reports.

The surveillance video captured footage of Thrift reportedly taking 29 beers from a cooler at the stadium, which was closed for business at the time, and placing them into a black bag and box, according to an arrest warrant.

Security officers at Nissan are said to have witnessed the crime over the video. They attempted to confront Thrift, but the suspect dropped the stolen goods and fled the scene. Metro Nashville officers responded to the incident and, using the description provided, located Thrift in the parking lot as he walked away from the area.

When officers asked Thrift about his alleged crime, he admitted he entered the stadium because "the door was open," according to the news outlet.

Thrift was arrested and charged with felony burglary, and he was later released on a $3,500 bond. As of Thursday, no other information has been released, such as a scheduled court date appearance.