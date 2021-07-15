Normani & Cardi B Take It Off For Steamy Cover Art For 'Wild Side' Collab

By Hayden Brooks

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Normani is back and this time she's recruited Cardi B.

On Wednesday (July 14), the pair announced a new collaboration called "Wild Side," alongside some steamy cover art, where the two can be seen on a giant pearly shell with nothing but carefully placed locks of hair on their bodies. Word has it the track was worked on by a production team, including Starrah, Tyler Rohn, Dave Cappa, Jonah Christian and more. "You guys are going to see Normani in a different light," the rapper said of the team-up on her Instagram Story. "I feel like this is [her] big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday. This song is amazing. I'm just so proud of her."

Normani and Bardi previously collaborated on the latter's music video for "WAP," where the former Fifth Harmony bandmate made a cameo at the end of the eye-popping clip. When it comes to "Wild Side," a snippet of the track has seemingly been floating around the blogosphere in her advertisement for Tommy Hilfiger and it sounds as if the song is a mid-tempo production.

"Wild Side" follows the release of Normani's solo efforts, including "Motivation," the Sam Smith duet "Dancing With a Stranger" and her Khalid collab "Love Lies." "Wild Side" drops tonight at 12:00 AM ET.

Cardi BNormani

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Normani & Cardi B Take It Off For Steamy Cover Art For 'Wild Side' Collab

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.