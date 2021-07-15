Normani & Cardi B Take It Off For Steamy Cover Art For 'Wild Side' Collab

Normani is back and this time she's recruited Cardi B.

On Wednesday (July 14), the pair announced a new collaboration called "Wild Side," alongside some steamy cover art, where the two can be seen on a giant pearly shell with nothing but carefully placed locks of hair on their bodies. Word has it the track was worked on by a production team, including Starrah, Tyler Rohn, Dave Cappa, Jonah Christian and more. "You guys are going to see Normani in a different light," the rapper said of the team-up on her Instagram Story. "I feel like this is [her] big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday. This song is amazing. I'm just so proud of her."

Normani and Bardi previously collaborated on the latter's music video for "WAP," where the former Fifth Harmony bandmate made a cameo at the end of the eye-popping clip. When it comes to "Wild Side," a snippet of the track has seemingly been floating around the blogosphere in her advertisement for Tommy Hilfiger and it sounds as if the song is a mid-tempo production.

"Wild Side" follows the release of Normani's solo efforts, including "Motivation," the Sam Smith duet "Dancing With a Stranger" and her Khalid collab "Love Lies." "Wild Side" drops tonight at 12:00 AM ET.