Pennsylvania Man Sentenced For Mailing Fentanyl To Seattle-Area Woman

By Zuri Anderson

July 15, 2021

Loaded Syringe and Opioids
Photo: Getty Images

A Pennsylvania man is facing prison time for mailing fentanyl that killed his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the Associated Press (AP) via KOMO.

On Wednesday (July 13), Jesse S. Dittmar was sentenced to more than four years in prison in a U.S. District Court in Seattle. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gordman said Dittmar sent envelopes containing the drug to a woman living with her brother in Seattle.

WARNING: The following content may contain disturbing details for readers.

The former girlfriend was found dead on January 29, 2019, less than 24 hours after she texted Dittmar about doing some of the drugs that arrived the day before, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). She also told Dittmar that she wasn't feeling well.

The King County Medical Examiner determined the woman died from acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. Federal authorities said they found greeting cards and packaging materials for drugs in the victim's bedroom.

Dittmar was arrested back in January 2020 in connection to his ex-girlfriend's death, the DOJ said. He was 35 at the time.

Several people have been sentenced in Washington lately for killing their loved ones or others. A woman was handed a prison sentence after a fight over a cigarette led to her killing her own father. A man was accused of slaying his neighbor over the victim allegedly revving his engine.

