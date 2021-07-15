Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Issue: Report

By Jason Hall

July 15, 2021

Thursday (July 15) night's game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has reportedly been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Yankees' organization.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal initially reported the postponement and issue within the organization, which the Yankees confirmed minutes later.

“Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” an MLB release obtained by CBS Boston stated. “Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.”

The Yankees canceled batting practice Thursday afternoon about 30 minutes before the game was postponed. The series between the two AL East arch rivals was set to air on national television and kickoff the second half of the MLB season following the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday (July 13) night.

The Yankees, who had previously had multiple positive cases of COVID-19 earlier this year, were reported to have reached the 85% threshold for COVID vaccinations, according to James Wagner of the New York Times.

General Manager Brian Cashman confirmed the three players were Nestor Cortes Jr., Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga and three additional individuals tested positive with rapid tests but are awaiting a confirmation, Wagner reports.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that none of the Yankees players who tested positive are reported to be symptomatic as of Thursday night following Rosenthal's initial report.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.