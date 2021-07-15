Texas Mom Give Birth To Son In Gas Station Bathroom

A Texas mom unexpectedly gave birth to her second son while on a road trip with her husband on Sunday, July 11.

Kaitlyn Fullerton was traveling from Houston to Victoria with her husband Sergio Mancera when she asked him to pull over because she had to go to the bathroom.

"We got further along the road and I felt like I needed to start pushing, well I thought I needed to go to the bathroom," she told KTRK.

She realized when she was inside the stall of a gas station bathroom in Beasley that the urge to go wasn't because of tummy trouble. Fullerton was 9 months pregnant and the baby wanted out.

The contractions wouldn't stop and Fullerton was praying out loud that her child wouldn't be born in the restroom. The baby had other plans, and after 10 minutes, Fullerton knew it was go time.

"I was standing up the whole time. I felt the head and then he just came right out and I like grabbed him and I was holding him right here close to me and that’s when someone outside the restroom was like ‘do you need help?’" Fullerton told Fox 26.

Mancera didn't know that his wife was in labor until a woman came out of the bathroom and told him his wife gave birth.

Little Callihan Mancera was a healthy 7 pounds 3 ounces. Fort Bend paramedics came to check on mom and baby, who were both taken to a nearby hospital. The family says both are doing just fine.

If anyone ever doubts Callihan's birth story, he can one day point to his father's TikTok account as proof. Mancera recorded his wife holding their newborn while still in the stall, and the video has been seen more than 11 million times.