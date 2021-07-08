VIDEO: Person Wanted After Setting Off Fireworks In Florida Public Bathroom

An unidentified person was caught on camera igniting fireworks in a public bathroom, and authorities in Florida are looking for him, according to WKMG.

The incident reportedly took place around 12:32 a.m. Monday (July 5) at Sea Gate Park in Naples. Surveillance footage shows a male wearing a hoodie and shorts entering the park bathroom, propping the door open the door for a few moments, and then letting it close him inside.

Seconds later, the suspect is seen bolting out of the restroom before colorful sparks spew from underneath the door. Smoke is later seen billowing out of the bathroom.

Naples Police said a urinal was damaged in the stunt. Officers are now searching for the suspect and encouraging the public to help identify him.

There have been some other wild fireworks incidents reported across the U.S. before and after the 4th of July holiday.

Residents in Las Vegas were unaware of a fatal shooting due to fireworks being too loud in the area. An Oregon man lost some fingers while making improvised fireworks.

Then, there was the huge fireworks explosion that happened in Los Angeles after a bomb squad detonated the cache.