This Is Utah's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food is extremely popular in the United States, so much so that certain fast food chains have gained massive followings.

Different states seem to love certain fast food chains more than others.

Can you guess the most popular fast food restaurant in Utah?

World Population Review conducted a study to determine the most popular fast food chain in each state.

According to World Population Review, the most popular fast food chain in Utah is In-N-Out.

Utah isn't the only state that loves In-N-Out. It was also the favorite of Nevada, California, and Arizona.

The most popular fast food chain across the country by far was Chick-Fil-A. It was the favorite of 21 states.

The second-most loved fast food chain was McDonald's. It was the favorite of 11 states.

In 2020, the most popular food chain in the country was Sonic. The website states:

"This may have contributed to Sonic being the most popular in 14 states because of its drive-in style service, which was accessible while many restaurants did not offer dine-in service."

Click here to see the full study.