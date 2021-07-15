Thong-Wearing Man Arrested After Flashing People At Busy Bellevue Street

Police took a man sporting a thong into custody after reports of him flashing people at a busy Bellevue street, according to KIRO 7 on Wednesday (July 14).

Around 6 p.m. on June 29, officers were reportedly called to the 700 block of Bellevue Way Northeast, a busy area full of shops and restaurants near Bellevue Square. Witnesses told police the man was wearing only a robe and thong when he walked up to patrons and flashed them.

When authorities confronted the man, he refused to identify himself. Police ended up escorting him from the area and telling him not to return.

Shortly after he was led out of the area, police said he returned in the same scantily-clad attire and refused to leave. Police arrested, identified, and booked him into jail, according to reporters.

No word on his identity nor his charges.

There has been plenty of news regarding early naked people doing bizarre and offensive acts throughout the U.S.

A Florida woman wearing very little clothes was allegedly booked into jail after she led authorities on a high-speed chase. A naked burglar was captured after Missouri authorities said he broke into a few homes and even assaulted a homeowner.