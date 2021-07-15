WATCH: WWE Kicks Off Return To Touring With Emotional Video

WWE initially announced its official return to a live touring schedule for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year in May, begging with the trio of shows in Texas.

The company later announced three additional televised tapings for the remainder of July, which includes the following:

Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Monday, July 26: RAW – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also headline the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival during a dual-location broadcast, with part of the show taking place at the hip-hop concert and the rest at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

WWE has continued to broadcast its televised shows in remote locations throughout Central Florida since the COVID-19 began in March 2020, which has included tapings at its Performance Center in the Orlando area, as well as multiple "Thunderdome" empty arena locations in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

WWE welcomed back fans at a limited capacity for its two-night WrestleMania event at Raymond James Stadium in April, where it was initially scheduled to take place the previous year prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

WWE's NXT brand has already resumed hosting fans at its Capitol Wrestling Center venue in Orlando, a much smaller venues than the arenas used to host its RAW and SmackDown events.