WATCH: WWE Kicks Off Return To Touring With Emotional Video

By Jason Hall

July 15, 2021

WWE Live Singapore
Photo: Getty Images

WWE celebrated its return to a live touring schedule with an emotional video on Thursday (July 15).

The company will kickoff its return to the road with a live broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on July 16; the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday (July 18); and RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Monday (July 19).

"For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw," WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted alongside the video.

WWE initially announced its official return to a live touring schedule for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year in May, begging with the trio of shows in Texas.

The company later announced three additional televised tapings for the remainder of July, which includes the following:

  • Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
  • Monday, July 26: RAW – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
  • Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also headline the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival during a dual-location broadcast, with part of the show taking place at the hip-hop concert and the rest at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

WWE has continued to broadcast its televised shows in remote locations throughout Central Florida since the COVID-19 began in March 2020, which has included tapings at its Performance Center in the Orlando area, as well as multiple "Thunderdome" empty arena locations in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

WWE welcomed back fans at a limited capacity for its two-night WrestleMania event at Raymond James Stadium in April, where it was initially scheduled to take place the previous year prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

WWE's NXT brand has already resumed hosting fans at its Capitol Wrestling Center venue in Orlando, a much smaller venues than the arenas used to host its RAW and SmackDown events.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: WWE Kicks Off Return To Touring With Emotional Video

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.