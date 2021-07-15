WATCH: WWE Kicks Off Return To Touring With Emotional Video
By Jason Hall
July 15, 2021
WWE celebrated its return to a live touring schedule with an emotional video on Thursday (July 15).
The company will kickoff its return to the road with a live broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on July 16; the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday (July 18); and RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Monday (July 19).
"For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw," WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted alongside the video.
WWE initially announced its official return to a live touring schedule for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year in May, begging with the trio of shows in Texas.
The company later announced three additional televised tapings for the remainder of July, which includes the following:
- Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
- Monday, July 26: RAW – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
- Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis
Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will also headline the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival during a dual-location broadcast, with part of the show taking place at the hip-hop concert and the rest at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
WWE has continued to broadcast its televised shows in remote locations throughout Central Florida since the COVID-19 began in March 2020, which has included tapings at its Performance Center in the Orlando area, as well as multiple "Thunderdome" empty arena locations in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.
WWE welcomed back fans at a limited capacity for its two-night WrestleMania event at Raymond James Stadium in April, where it was initially scheduled to take place the previous year prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.
WWE's NXT brand has already resumed hosting fans at its Capitol Wrestling Center venue in Orlando, a much smaller venues than the arenas used to host its RAW and SmackDown events.