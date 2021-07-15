Why Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Opted For A July Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma wedding was a dream come true.

As per an insider close to PEOPLE, Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, July 3rd wedding at the latter's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma was just what they envisioned, but they chose to wed earlier this month because of their work schedules. "They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding,” a source explained to the celebrity gossip outlet.

The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw an intimate group of 40 close friends and family gather, including Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source explained."It couldn't have been better."

Another source close to Stefani shared how the two felt before their big day. "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them,” the insider revealed.

As for now, the power couple is back in Los Angeles and holding off on a traditional honeymoon. "After the wedding, everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," an insider close to E! News revealed. "It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in. They both have work commitments coming up so it's a busy time."