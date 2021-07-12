Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Return To Los Angeles After Intimate Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have returned to Los Angeles as a married couple.

As per photos obtained by TMZ, Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 45, were spotted in Los Angeles after arriving via a private jet after their intimate July 3 ceremony. The two were all smiles as they drove off in a Chevy pickup truck, with Stefani’s sparkling wedding ring on full display. The couple was joined by the No Doubt frontwoman’s son, Zuma, 12, who was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch recently revealed to Today that the star's three children with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, the aforementioned Zuma, Kingston, 15 and Apollo, 7, read from the Bible during the affair. "Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading," Daly told Craig Melvin via Yahoo when asked if the trio was incorporated into the ceremony. The verse made sense as it talks about the nature of love, saying, " ... Love is patient. Love is kind..."

As for Stefani's fashion for the big day, one of her custom-made Vera Wang dresses was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per the fashion big-wig, who shared photos from the event.