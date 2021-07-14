Why Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Aren't Going On A Honeymoon Just Yet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back in Los Angeles from their Oklahoma wedding and the pair is taking things easy, for now.

As per E! News, the power couple is holding off on their honeymoon, with their upcoming work commitments. "After the wedding everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," an insider close to the stars revealed. "It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in. They both have work commitments coming up so it's a busy time."

How have things changed for Stefani and Shelton since their intimate nuptials? "Not a lot has changed other than calling each other husband and wife. They are just extremely happy and excited about finally being married," the source continued.

Carson Daly, who officiated the July 3 ceremony, at a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch recently revealed to Today that the star's three children with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, Zuma, 12, Kingston, 15 and Apollo, 7, read from the Bible during the affair. "Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading," Daly told Craig Melvin via Yahoo when asked if the trio was incorporated into the ceremony. The verse made sense as it talked about the nature of love, saying, " ... Love is patient. Love is kind..."

As for Stefani's fashion for the big day, one of her custom-made Vera Wang dresses was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per the fashion designer, who shared shot from the event.