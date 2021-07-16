Flagstaff, Coconino County Declare State Of Emergency Due To Flooding

Coconino County Chair of the Board of Supervisors Matt Ryan and Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy declared states of emergency after flooding swept through the state this week.

The declarations free up emergency funds from the city and county governments, and allows local leaders to ask the state for help.

Flagstaff residents continue to clean up after Wednesday's flash flooding along the Museum Fire burn scar. One to two feet of floodwater pushed mud, vehicles, and everything else in its path through Steves Boulevard in east Flagstaff, ABC 15 reported.

“We’re cleaning up right now and helping neighbors. I can’t believe how much debris came off that mountain," Jeff Trejaeo told the station.

Water and debris ran down residential streets because drainage ditches were clogged.

The heavy rain hit this week after two years of little rain during the monsoon seasons.

"We know that the gauge that’s close by recorded over 2.5 inches of rainfall in an hour and that equates to a 100-year storm,” Lucinda Andreani, deputy manager of Coconino County, told 12 News.

Officials expect more mud and debris to wash off the burn scar as the monsoon season continues.