Kevin Abstract Taps Slowthai And $not For New Single 'SLUGGER'

By Lauren Crawford

July 16, 2021

Kevin Abstract is back with new solo music.

On Friday (July 16), the BROCKHAMPTON frontman dropped “SLUGGER” — his first solo release since his 2019 album Arizona Baby.

The track, which features $NOT and UK rapper Slowthai, was produced by Kevin, Al Hug, and Romil Hemnani.

"SLUGGER" arrived on Kevin's 25th birthday and also coincided with the unveiling of his debut apparel collection from Video Store Apparel Line, the clothing arm of his and Romil's creative house, Video Store. The Spring/Summer 2021 line, titled "WARHEAD," includes both men's and women’s apparel.

Earlier this year, Kevin revealed that BROCKHAMPTON would be releasing their final two albums in 2021.

"2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted in April, days before the group dropped their sixth studio album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

Kevin Abstract

