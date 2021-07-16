Kevin Abstract Taps Slowthai And $not For New Single 'SLUGGER'

Kevin Abstract is back with new solo music.

On Friday (July 16), the BROCKHAMPTON frontman dropped “SLUGGER” — his first solo release since his 2019 album Arizona Baby.

The track, which features $NOT and UK rapper Slowthai, was produced by Kevin, Al Hug, and Romil Hemnani.

"SLUGGER" arrived on Kevin's 25th birthday and also coincided with the unveiling of his debut apparel collection from Video Store Apparel Line, the clothing arm of his and Romil's creative house, Video Store. The Spring/Summer 2021 line, titled "WARHEAD," includes both men's and women’s apparel.